Matlock, DMV, NCIS, Ghosts, Tracker, Watson: CBS 2025-26 Season & Series Finale Dates Announced

CBS has revealed when its 2025-2026 season will wrap up. The season finales for Tracker, NCIS, and more have been announced, with the series finale dates for DMV, The Neighborhood, and Watson also set.
The full announcement from CBS is below.
CBS today announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2025-2026 broadcast season.
Thursday, April 23
9:00-11:00 PM MATLOCK (second season finale)
Sunday, May 3
10:00-11:00 PM WATSON (series finale)
Tuesday, May 5
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS (second season finale)
Monday, May 11
8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (series finale)
8:30-9:00 PM DMV (series finale)
Tuesday, May 12
8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (23rd season finale)
9:00-11:00 PM NCIS: SYDNEY (third season finale)
Wednesday, May 13
9:30-11:00 PM AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP (first season finale)
Saturday, May 16
10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (39th season finale)
Sunday, May 17
7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES (58th season finale)
Monday, May 18
8:00-9:00 PM FBI (eighth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM CIA (first season finale)
Wednesday, May 20
8:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR (50th season finale)
Thursday, May 21
8:00-9:00 PM GEORGIE AND MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (second season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM GHOSTS (fifth season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM ELSBETH (third season finale)
11:35 PM-12:37 AM THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (series finale)
Friday, May 22
8:00-9:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY (first season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (fourth season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE (first season finale)
Sunday, May 24
8:00-9:00 PM MARSHALS (first season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM TRACKER (third season finale)
Wednesday, May 27
8:00-8:30 PM HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (second season finale)
What do you think? Which of these CBS shows do you watch? Will you miss the shows that are ending?