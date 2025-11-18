CIA, Y: Marshals, Survivor 50: CBS Announces Midseason Premiere Dates

CBS is gearing up for its midseason lineup. The network has announced premiere dates for CIA, Y: Marshals, the fiftieth season of Survivor, and more.

CBS today announced its 2025-2026 midseason primetime programming lineup, featuring a new true-crime series, a milestone 50th SURVIVOR season and special encore episodes event, two new powerful dramas and a new culinary cooking competition, along with returning hit series and special event programming. All times below Eastern/Pacific unless noted; programs also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+**.

NEW SERIES PREMIERES

HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST, the new true-crime series debuts Wednesday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM).

CIA, from executive producer Dick Wolf, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, premieres Monday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM).

Y: MARSHALS, from executive producer Taylor Sheridan, starring Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, launches Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM).

AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP, from executive producer and host Padma Lakshmi, debuts Wednesday, March 4 (9:30-10:30 PM).

“SURVIVOR 50” PREMIERE AND SPECIAL PROGRAMMING EVENT

Leading up to the three-hour SURVIVOR 50 milestone premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-11:00 PM), CBS will present a special two-week programming event featuring 10 encore episodes from the show’s iconic history showcasing players from the S50 cast. Specific episodes to be announced at a later date.

Monday, Feb. 9 and Tuesday, Feb. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM)

Wednesday, Feb. 11 and Thursday, Feb. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM)

Friday, Feb. 13, Monday, Feb. 16 and Tuesday, Feb. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM)

Wednesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 20 (8:00-9:30 PM)

SERIES ORIGINAL EPISODES, RETURNS AND MIDSEASON PREMIERES

Wednesday, Jan. 7

8:00-9:00 PM HOLLYWOOD SQUARES

9:00-10:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

10:00-11:00 PM HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST (series premiere)

Monday, Feb. 23

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30-9:00 PM DMV (#1 new comedy)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI

10:00-11:00 PM CIA (series premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 24

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: SYDNEY

Wednesday, Feb. 25

8:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR 50 (new season premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 26

8:00-8:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS

9:00-10:00 PM MATLOCK

10:00-11:00 PM ELSBETH

Friday, Feb. 27

8:00-9:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY (#2 new series)

9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY

10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE (#1 new series)

Sunday, March 1

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM Y: MARSHALS (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TRACKER (#1 series, new time period)

10:00-11:00 PM WATSON (new night and time period)

Wednesday, March 4

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (regular time period)

9:30-10:30 PM AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP (series premiere)

10:30-11:00 PM HOLLYWOOD SQUARES