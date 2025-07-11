Amazing Race, Watson, CIA, Boston Blue, Ghosts: CBS Reveals Fall 2025 Premiere Dates

CBS is ready for fall. The network has announced its premiere date for the Fall 2025 television season. Survivor and The Amazing Race return in September, and viewers will see new episodes of Matlock and more starting in October. Watson is also being bumped back up to fall after initially being planned for a midseason release.

CBS revealed more about the fall lineup in a press release.

“Today, CBS announced fall primetime premiere dates for four new and 16 returning series for the 2025-2026 season. The sophomore hit drama WATSON will now air Mondays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT in the fall and the new drama CIA, previously announced to air in the fall, will move to midseason.

The official “CBS PREMIERE WEEK” begins Sunday, Oct. 12 with sneak peeks of MATLOCK and ELSBETH on a special day followed by seven straight nights of original episodes of new and returning series.

September is stacked with marquee events, including two fan-favorite annual specials, four season premieres, a summer series’ season finale and a new special honoring a legendary R&B band.

CBS’ Premieres Schedule follows:

All times are ET/PT unless noted.

All programs are available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Bold program titles denote season premieres, finales or specials.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 7

8:00-11:00 PM, ET CBS presents 2025 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMAs) for the first time, (5:00-8:00 PM, PT) airing live from UBS Arena in Long Island.

(Three-hour CBS broadcast to simulcast on MTV; one-hour live pre-show to air across Paramount Media Networks.)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 14

8:00-11:00 PM, ET The 77TH EMMY® AWARDS, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze

(5:00-8:00 PM, PT) (live coast to coast)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 21 (♫ ♪♫ Do you remember, the 21st night of September? ♫ ♫ ♪)

8:00-10:00 PM A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO EARTH, WIND & FIRE LIVE: THE 21st NIGHT OF SEPTEMBER

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (49th season premiere)

*Regular 8:00-9:30 PM timeslot begins Wednesday, Oct. 1.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 25

9:00-10:30 PM THE AMAZING RACE (38th season premiere, special night)

*Regular Wednesday 9:30-11:00 PM timeslot begins Oct. 1.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 27

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (38th season premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28

7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 PM, ET 60 MINUTES (58th season premiere of the #1 news program)

(7:00-8:00 PM, PT) *7:00-8:00 PM time period on Sunday, Oct. 5

8:30-10:30 PM, ET BIG BROTHER (27th season finale)

(8:00-10:00 PM, PT)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1

Debut of regular Wednesday lineup

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR

9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

“CBS PREMIERE WEEK”

SUNDAY, OCT. 12

7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 PM, ET 60 MINUTES

(7:00-8:00 PM, PT)

8:30-9:30 PM, ET MATLOCK (second season premiere “sneak peek” on special night)

(8:00-10:00 PM, PT) *Returns to regular 9:00 PM Thursday timeslot with an original episode on Oct. 16.

9:30-10:30 PM ET ELSBETH (third season premiere “sneak peek” on special night)

(9:00-10:00 PM, PT) *Returns to regular 10:00 PM Thursday timeslot with an original episode on Oct. 16.

MONDAY, OCT. 13

Mondays kick off with THE NEIGHBORHOOD and new workplace comedy DMV, starring Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows, followed by hit series FBI, from Dick Wolf, and popular sophomore series WATSON, both debuting on a new night.

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (eighth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM DMV (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (eighth season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM **WATSON (second season premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 14

CBS unveils the first-ever all NCIS night featuring the season premieres of the #1 global franchise’s shows on the Network.

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (23rd season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: SYDNEY (third season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (original episode)

9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (original episode)

THURSDAY, OCT. 16

CBS’ Thursday lineup returns.

8:00-8:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE

(second season premiere of the #1 comedy)

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (fifth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MATLOCK (original episode of last season’s #1 new series)

10:00-11:00 PM ELSBETH (original episode)

FRIDAY, OCT. 17

Friday’s full night of compelling dramas, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, includes new series SHERIFF COUNTRY and BOSTON BLUE headlined, respectively, by Morena Baccarin, and Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green – and the season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY.

8:00-9:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (fourth season premiere, special time)

*Starts regular 9:00 PM timeslot Friday, Oct. 24.

9:00-10:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY (series premiere, special time)

*Starts regular 8:00 PM timeslot Friday, Oct. 24.

10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE (series premiere)

SATURDAY, OCT. 18

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (original episode)

SUNDAY, OCT. 19

Sunday completes premiere week with the season premiere of #1 TV series TRACKER, followed by the new Taylor Sheridan-produced singing competition series THE ROAD, featuring Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson.

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM TRACKER (third season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE ROAD

*Airs 9:30-10:30 PM ET on Sunday, Oct 26 and Sunday, Nov. 2, following NFL Doubleheader, before moving to its regular 9:00-10:00 PM Sunday time period on Nov. 9.

FRIDAY, OCT. 24

Regular timeslots for Friday lineup.

8:00-9:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY (original episode)

9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (original episode)

10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE (original episode)

Returning series HOLLYWOOD SQUARES — and new series CIA, Y: MARSHALS (working title), HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST and AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP — are currently planned for the second half of the 2025-2026 broadcast season.”