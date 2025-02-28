Survivor: Season 48 Ratings

Survivor is the granddaddy of reality competition series and remains one of the highest-rated shows on CBS as it heads into its 25th year. It hasn’t really been in danger of being cancelled and now, the network has confirmed that the show has been renewed for season 49 (Fall 2025) and season 50 (Spring 2026) well in advance. How long will Survivor continue its winning streak? Will viewers ever get tired of it? Stay tuned.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 48th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six people each. In the Civa tribe, there’s Kyle Fraser, Mitch Guerra, Kamilla Karthigesu, David Kinne, Charity Nelms, and Chrissy Sarnowsky. The Lagi tribe is composed of Shauhin Davari, Eva Erickson, Joe Hunter, Thomas Krottinger, Bianca Roses, and Star Toomey. The Vula tribe members are Stephanie Berger, Saiounia “Sai” Hughley, Kevin Leung, Cedrek McFadden, Justin Pioppi, and Mary Zheng. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 46 (Spring 2024) of Survivor on CBS averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.74 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Survivor has been renewed for 49th and 50th seasons. Season 49 debuts (TBD Fall 2025). Stay tuned for further updates.

