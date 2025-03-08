The Amazing Race: Season 37 Ratings

There’s no need for viewers of The Amazing Race to worry about this show being cancelled right now. CBS has already confirmed the show has been renewed for season 38. Will there be two cycles for the 2025-26 TV season? Stay tuned.

A globe-trotting competition series, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The 37th competition features 14 pairs of contestants racing around the world for a million-dollar prize. In season 37, the globe-trotting teams start their race in Los Angeles and travel through Hong Kong, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, France, and Portugal before returning to the United States and finishing in Miami. It’s billed as “a season of surprises” including a new element called “the Fork in the Road, as well as returning obstacles like the double elimination leg, the Intersection, and the Fast Forward. Contestant teams are married couple Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden; friends Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden; married couple Brett Hamby and Mark Romain; best friends and gamers Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge; dating nurses Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey; father and daughter Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato; siblings Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen; sisters Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney; married parents Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns; best friends Mark Crawford and Larry Graham; mother and daughter Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas; brothers Nick Fio and Mike Fio; father and son Jeff “Pops” Bailey and Jeff Bailey; and married parents Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 36 of The Amazing Race on CBS averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.79 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Amazing Race has been renewed for a 38th season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Amazing Race TV series on CBS? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 38th season?