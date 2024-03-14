The Amazing Race: Season 37 — Has the CBS Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Another million dollar prize is up for grabs. Has The Amazing Race TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 37th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Amazing Race, season 37. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A globe-trotting competition series airing on the CBS television network, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 13 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 36, the globe-trotting teams visit places like Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, and Pennsylvania. Contestants are spouses Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete, cousins Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero, mother and son Angie and Danny Butler, girlfriend/boyfriend Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun, girlfriends Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main, siblings Maya and Rohan Mody, spouses Michelle and Sean Clark, best friends Juan Villa and Shane Bilek, spouses Derek and Shelisa Williams, father and daughter Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster, spouses Rod and Leticia Gardner, twins Anthony and Bailey Smith, and best friends Sunny Pulver and Elizabeth “Bizzy” Smith.



Season 36 Ratings

The 36th season of The Amazing Race averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.89 million viewers. Compared to season 35, that’s down by 5% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Amazing Race stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 14, 2024, The Amazing Race has not been cancelled or renewed for a 37th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Amazing Race for season 37? The show is a staple of the the network’s schedule and performs well in the ratings. Casting for season 37 began in December so I have no doubt the show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Amazing Race cancellation or renewal news.



