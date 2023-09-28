The Amazing Race: Season 35 Ratings

We don’t have to wonder about The Amazing Race being cancelled right now. CBS hasn’t announced a renewal but the 36th season has already been filmed. How long will The Amazing Race continue after that? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 13 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 35, the globe-trotting teams visit places like Thailand, India, Germany, Sweden, Ireland and Washington state. Contestants are Morgan Franklin and Lena Franklin, Victor Limary and Jocelyn Chao, Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day, Malaina Hatcher and Andrea Simpson, Rob McArthur and Corey McArthur, Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd, Elizabeth Rivera and Iliana Rivera, Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson, Alexandra Lichtor and Sheridan Lichtor, Greg Franklin and John Franklin, Todd Martin and Ashlie Martin, Liam Hykel and Yeremi Hykel, and Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/28 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 34 of The Amazing Race on CBS averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.84 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



