The Amazing Race: Season 35; 2022-23 Renewal for CBS Competition Series

The Amazing Race is headed for a big anniversary for the 2023-24 broadcast season. CBS has renewed the venerable show for a 35th season.

A reality competition series, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 12 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 34, the globe-trotting teams visit places like Germany, Italy, Austria, France, Spain, Iceland, Tennessee, Jordan, and Los Angeles. Contestants are Aastha Lal and Nina Duong, Abby Garrett and Will Freeman, Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, Glenda and Lumumba Roberts, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, Linton and Sharik Atkinson, Marcus and Michael Craig, Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch, Tim Mann and Rex Ryan, and Rich Kuo and Dom Jones.

The 34th season of The Amazing Race averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.84 million viewers. Compared to season 33, that’s down by 39% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, which includes delayed viewing, the series picks up 65% more viewers. That’s quite high for a reality show.

Including this series, CBS has renewed 19 of its current shows for the 2023-24 television season — 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

Still up in the air are the fates of Blue Bloods, East New York, and SWAT. We already know that NCIS: Los Angeles has been cancelled.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

What do you think? How long have you been watching The Amazing Race on CBS? Are you glad to know that it will return for season 35? Have you been concerned that it might be cancelled?

