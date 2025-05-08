Boston Blue, Tracker, FBI, CIA, Matlock, Ghosts: CBS Sets New and Returning Series for 2025-26 TV Schedule

CBS has announced its 2025-26 lineup with new and returning series arriving on the schedule in the fall and at midseason. Viewers will see new seasons of FBI, NCIS, Survivor, Ghosts, Matlock, and more, joined by new arrivals Sheriff Country, Boston Blue, CIA, Y: Marshals, and more.

The full CBS lineup was announced in a press release.

“CBS, which is on track to win its 17th consecutive season as the most-watched network, today announced its 2025-2026 primetime programming lineup of CBS Originals, featuring one new comedy, four action-packed dramas, three unscripted series, 18 returning series, sports and special event programming. It also revealed new series orders for Y: MARSHALS and HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST.

The 2025-2026 schedule reflects significant programming moves:

Mondays launch a powerful new Dick Wolf drama block from 9:00-11:00 PM with FBI and CIA and offbeat new comedy DMV at 8:30 PM.

Tuesdays introduce the first-ever all NCIS night featuring the #1 global franchise from 8:00-11:00 PM.

Wednesdays add two big names for midseason and spring with HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST true-crime series and Padma Lakshmi’s cooking competition series AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP airing after the highly anticipated SURVIVOR 50.

Fridays package three compelling Jerry Bruckheimer Television-produced dramas: SHERIFF COUNTRY, FIRE COUNTRY and BOSTON BLUE.

Sundays present two Taylor Sheridan-produced series, beginning with the singing competition series THE ROAD, featuring Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson, for fall, and in midseason, the one-hour drama Y: MARSHALS (working title), starring Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton.

“Our 2025-2026 primetime schedule boasts a star-studded lineup of returning hit shows and new exciting series from top creators and producers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Coming off another winning season enabled us to make bold scheduling moves and fortify our strong lineup with thematically compatible programs every night of the week for strong viewer flow and to serve as a powerful launch pad for the new shows. Additionally, we’re appreciative of our loyal audiences who regularly watch on

CBS and Paramount+ and to our creative partners who continue to deliver outstanding content.”

NEW 2025-2026 FALL SERIES:

THE ROAD, a new singing competition series from executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban trails GRAMMY Award winner Urban on his journey to discover the next big artist with the help of “tour manager,” GRAMMY Award-winning country artist Gretchen Wilson.

BOSTON BLUE stars Donnie Wahlberg reprising his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan and Sonequa Martin-Green as Danny’s new Boston PD partner, Lena Silvers.

SHERIFF COUNTRY stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox.

CIA stars Tom Ellis in a new crime drama from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf.

DMV, starring Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Gigi Zumbado and Alex Tarrant, is a single-camera workplace comedy set at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

NEW 2025-2026 MIDSEASON SERIES:

Y: MARSHALS (working title) is a new drama starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton.

HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST features best-selling author Coben, with over 90 million books sold globally and multiple scripted series, as he steps into the true-crime television genre for the first time.

AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP, hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated food expert Padma Lakshmi, is a new cooking competition series featuring the most decorated chefs in America.

RETURNING #1 SERIES:

TRACKER – #1 series on television starring Justin Hartley

MATLOCK – #1 new series, starring Kathy Bates

NCIS – the world’s #1 TV franchise

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE – #1 comedy

60 MINUTES – #1 news program

HOLLYWOOD SQUARES – #1 new unscripted series

EVENT PROGRAMMING:

77TH EMMY® AWARDS hosted by Nate Bargatze

83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES hosted by Nikki Glaser

THE 78TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS hosted by Cynthia Erivo

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH

2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (AMAs) hosted by Jennifer Lopez

MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

THE 68TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®

THE 49TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

SPORTS PROGRAMMING:

CBS Sports’ portfolio of marquee properties and championships features the NFL, with a schedule highlighted by TV’s most-watched window at 4:25 PM, ET on Sundays along with a full playoff slate capped off by the AFC Championship; Big Ten football on Saturdays at 3:30 PM, ET; college basketball, led by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament; golf, including the PGA Tour, the Masters and the PGA Championship; as well as soccer with the UEFA Champions League Final and the NWSL Championship game, which will once again air in primetime.

FOR 2026-2027 SEASON:

EINSTEIN, a drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler

CUPERTINO, drama from Emmy Award-winning executive producers Robert and Michelle King ordered to writers room for 12 episode scripts.

Premiere dates for the CBS fall schedule will be announced later.

