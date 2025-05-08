Foundation: Season Three Premiere Date and Photos Released for Apple TV+ Series

Foundation finally has a return date set for its third season. The new season will arrive in July, and Apple TV+ has released several first-look photos for the new season. The series was renewed in December 2023.

Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton star in the series inspired by Isaac Asimov’s trilogy of novels. Cherry Jones, Leo Bill, Brandon P. Bell, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, Cody Fern, Synnøve Karlsen, and Tómas Lemarquis are joining the series for season three.

Apple TV+ shared the following about season three of Foundation:

“Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories and led by Emmy Award-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace alongside star Lou Llobell, the 10-episode season will debut globally with one episode on Friday, July 11 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through September 12. The Apple Original drama is produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television. “Foundation” has captivated audiences with its intricate world-building, stunning visuals, bold storytelling and compelling performances. Season three continues the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule,” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess. Season three of “Foundation” introduces new characters and stars, including Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also stars returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King. “Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. Goyer serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers. The complete first and second seasons of “Foundation” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.”

