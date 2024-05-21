Time Bandits: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Series Based on Cult Classic Movie

Time Bandits is coming to Apple TV+ this summer. Ten episodes have been produced for the fantasy adventure series, which is based on the 1981 cult classic movie of the same name directed by Terry Gilliam. Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi created the series.

Starring Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills, and Imaan Hadchiti, the Time Bandits series follows a woman (Kudrow) as she leads her team of thieves through time, looking for treasure. Their newest recruit is an eleven-year-old history nerd.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Today, Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for the all-new comedic adventure series, “Time Bandits,” the first-ever television adaptation of the beloved cult classic movie, to launch globally on Wednesday, July 24. Created for television by Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”), Iain Morris (“The Inbetweeners”) and Taika Waititi (“Our Flag Means Death”), and produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC, “Time Bandits” is an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world. Guided by Lisa Kudrow, the eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The Time Bandits witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the ice age, ancient civilizations, the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way. The compelling live-action series will delight viewers ages 9-99, and stars Kudrow (“The Comeback”), Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil”), Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations with Friends”), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t Know Me”), Rune Temte (“Eddie the Eagle”), Charlyne Yi (“Knocked Up”), Rachel House (“Heartbreak High”), Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane”), James Dryden (“Ready Player One”), Felicity Ward (“The Office Australia”), Francesca Mills (“Harlots”) and Imaan Hadchiti (“Thor: Love and Thunder”). “Time Bandits” also features special guest appearances by Waititi and Clement. Consisting of 10 episodes, “Time Bandits” is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC. Clement, Morris and Waititi executive produce, write and direct select episodes, with Clement and Morris serving as co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington also executive produce along with Jane Stanton who executive produces for Handmade Films.

What do you think? Have you seen the original movie? Do you plan to check out this new series on Apple TV+ this summer?