Bel-Air: Season Three Premiere Date, Photos, and Trailer Released by Peacock

Bel-Air has its return date set. Peacock announced the drama series’ third season premiere with the release of first-look photos and a trailer. The series was given an early renewal in March 2023, before season two had finished airing.

The Bel-Air series, which stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones, is a dramatic take on the classic NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Peacock revealed the following about the upcoming third season:

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known. In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home. Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ’90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. The series features an ensemble cast that introduces new sensation Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer.

Morgan Cooper said the following about season three of Bel-Air:

“Everything has a little more kick to it this season; the colors are more vibrant, the sound is elevated, the cinematography is more immersive. The vibe really sets the tone for Will’s first Bel-Air summer: Three months to shine, explore and make moves under the LA sun. In season 3, Will’s ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected. His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. As Will expands his horizons, we see the Banks family navigating new, complex relationship dynamics. It’s definitely a season of change for everyone, and we can’t wait to share this next chapter of Bel-Air.”

Check out more photos and the trailer for season three of Bel-Air below. The new season arrives on August 15.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Peacock series? Do you plan to watch season three in August?