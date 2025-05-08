Going Dutch: Season Two; Military Comedy Renewed by FOX for 2025-26

Colonel Quinn is staying put for the 2025-26 TV season. FOX has renewed Going Dutch for a second season. The sitcom’s first season of 10 episodes finished airing in March.

A military comedy series, the Going Dutch TV show stars Denis Leary, Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley, and Hal Cumpston, with Dempsey Bryk, Joe Morton, and Catherine Tate in recurring roles. The story follows arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary), reassigned to the Netherlands after an epically unfiltered rant. There, he is punished with a command position at the world’s least strategically significant army base. It’s notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry, and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who happens to be his estranged daughter (Misiak). Other characters include XO Major Abraham Shah (Pudi), Sergeant Dana Conway (Mosely), Corporal Elias Papadakis (Cumpston), General Davidson (Morton), Katja Vanderhoff (Tate), and Private Anthony “BA” Chapman (Bryk).

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Going Dutch averages a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 842,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Fellow comedy Animal Control was also renewed for the 2025-26 season today.

“Animal Control and Going Dutch are proven winners thanks to signature FOX characters brought to life by Joel and Denis — two of the funniest comedic voices on TV today, giving us an ideal foundation for building our new comedy block,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network. “With a focus on creating irreverent, fun workplace humor that’s both outrageous and unpredictable, Joel, Denis, their castmates and production teams deliver reliably laugh-out-loud moments week-after-week that will keep fans coming back season-after-season.”

