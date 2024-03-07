Animal Control: Season Two Ratings

Despite less-than-stellar ratings, there’s no need to worry about Animal Control being cancelled right now. FOX has already renewed the series for a third season. Will the network end up regretting the decision, or will it pave the way for season four? Stay tuned.

A single-camera workplace comedy series, the Animal Control TV show stars Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, and Grace Palmer, with Gerry Dee and Krystal Smith recurring. Guests in season two include Ken Jeong, Sarah Chalke, Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Frei, and Larry Joe Campbell. In the story, Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals while humans are more of a mystery. Frank’s partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), is an optimistic rookie. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss. Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office but are complete opposites. Meanwhile, Templeton Dudge (Dee) is the mean-spirited Canadian commissioner of the Seattle Animal Control Officers.

For comparisons: Season one of Animal Control on FOX averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Animal Control TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s already been renewed for a third season?