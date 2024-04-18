Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Family Guy, Not Dead Yet, Walker, Survivor, Chicago Med

Family Guy TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: The Conners, Not Dead Yet, Abbott Elementary, Walker, Sight Unseen, The Masked Singer, Animal Control, Family Guy, Survivor, and The Amazing RaceReruns: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and The $100,000 Pyramid.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

