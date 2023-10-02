Family Guy: Season 22 Ratings (2023-24)



We don’t need to wonder about the immediate future of Family Guy on FOX. The show’s already been renewed for a 23rd season but, since the series is now owned by Disney, could that be the end of the show on the network? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA. In the 22nd season, Peter gets a job at the Stop n’ Shop and takes a vacation to Florida with Lois. Stewie and Brian help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce at the flea market.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 21 of Family Guy on FOX averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.14 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



