Family Guy: Season 22 Viewer Votes

Crazy things keep happening in Quahog in the 22nd season of the Family Guy TV show on FOX. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Family Guy is cancelled or renewed for season 23. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 22nd season episodes of Family Guy here.

A FOX animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA. In the 22nd season, Peter gets a job at the Stop n’ Shop and takes a vacation to Florida with Lois. Stewie and Brian help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce at the flea market.





What do you think? Which season 22 episodes of the Family Guy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad Family Guy has been renewed for a 23rd season on FOX?