Animal Control: Season Three — Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Days in this office are anything but ordinary. Has the Animal Control TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Animal Control, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A single-camera workplace comedy series airing on the FOX television network, the Animal Control TV show stars Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, and Grace Palmer, with Gerry Dee and Krystal Smith recurring. Guests in season two include Ken Jeong, Sarah Chalke, Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Frei, and Larry Joe Campbell. In the story, Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals while humans are more of a mystery. Frank’s partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), is an optimistic rookie. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss. Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office but are complete opposites. Meanwhile, Templeton Dudge (Dee) is the mean-spirited Canadian commissioner of the Seattle Animal Control Officers.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Animal Control averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.62 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% in the demo and up by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Animal Control stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Animal Control has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Though the ratings are quite low, we don’t have to wonder if Animal Control will be cancelled since FOX has already renewed the comedy for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Animal Control cancellation or renewal news.



