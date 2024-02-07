Animal Control: Season Three; FOX Sets Early Renewal for Joel McHale Comedy Series

Animal Control is not going anywhere anytime soon. The comedy series, which returns in March for its second season, has been given an early season three renewal by FOX.

Starring Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Kelli Ogmundson, and Alvina August, the series follows former cop Frank Shaw (McHale) as he works as an animal control officer.

FOX revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

FOX Entertainment has renewed the workplace comedy Animal Control, starring Emmy Award nominee Joel McHale, for a third season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. The single-camera show, FOX’s first wholly owned live-action comedy, launched last year as the network’s most-streamed debut ever, and will debut its second season on Wednesday, March 6 (9:00-9:30 ET/PT). Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. “Animal Control is an incredibly irreverent series that expresses everything viewers expect from a FOX comedy,” said Thorn. “It has an amazing amount of momentum behind it, and we’ve been so impressed by the work Joel, Bob, Rob, Dan, Tad, Jake and the entire cast are delivering for Season Two we wanted to reward them with the opportunity to deliver even more of this special show to fans next season.” In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands and Gerry Dee recurs as Templeton Dudge. Season two ushers in mating season – for both the animals and the officers who protect them. Upcoming season two guest stars include Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park, Sarah Chalke as Yazmin, a love interest from Frank’s past, and Krystal Smith in the recurring role of Bettany, Emily’s tenacious, tough, sometimes frightening assistant. The series premiere of Animal Control marked FOX’s most-streamed debut in network history, and most-streamed comedy episode ever in the network’s history. It averages 5.2 million multi-platform viewers, including 2.6 million on Hulu, a lift of +302% from Live + Same Day. Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media) and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Animal Control has been sold in the U.K. to Channel 4, as well as Foxtel’s FOX8 in Australia, CBC and CBC Gem in Canada and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Animal Control returns for season two on March 6th.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this FOX comedy series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a third season already?