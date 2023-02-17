Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 16, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Kelli Ogmundson, and Alvina August.

TV show description:

A single-camera workplace comedy series, the Animal Control TV show was created by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher.

Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. He may not have gone to college but Frank is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals while humans are more of a mystery.

Frank is assigned a new partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), an optimistic rookie Animal Control officer. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss.

Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office but are complete opposites. Rounding out the precinct is veterinarian Dr. Summers (August), receptionist Dolores Stubb (Ogmundson), and Templeton Dudge (Dee), an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

