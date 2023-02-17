Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Animal Control

Animal Control TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Kharen Hill /FOX)

Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 16, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Kelli Ogmundson, and Alvina August.

TV show description:      
A single-camera workplace comedy series, the Animal Control TV show was created by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher.

Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. He may not have gone to college but Frank is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals while humans are more of a mystery.

Frank is assigned a new partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), an optimistic rookie Animal Control officer. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss.

Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office but are complete opposites. Rounding out the precinct is veterinarian Dr. Summers (August), receptionist Dolores Stubb (Ogmundson), and Templeton Dudge (Dee), an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Animal Control TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?

Check out our FOX status sheet to track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x