Yellowstone: Season 5B Trailer Features John Dutton Despite Kevin Costner’s Exit from Paramount Network Series

Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network next month with the second half of its fifth season, and the network is giving fans a look at what’s ahead for the drama series.

A new trailer and behind-the-scenes featurette have both been released. Surprisingly, the trailer features Kevin Costner as John Dutton, even though he has exited the series.

Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly star in the Taylor Sheridan series, which follows the Dutton family as they run the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Paramount Network teased that running the ranch is not easy “amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”

Yellowstone may be renewed for a sixth season, but those talks are still ongoing.

The new trailer and behind-the-scenes feature are below.

What do you think? Are you excited about Yellowstone’s return? Do you hope the series is renewed for a sixth season?