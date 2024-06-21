Yellowstone: Season Five; Paramount Network Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes and Kevin Costner Says He’s Done

The return date for the final episodes of Yellowstone has officially been set. Paramount Network released a teaser trailer to reveal the date.

The series, which has starred Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Ian Bohen, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly, follows the Dutton family as they run the largest family-owned cattle ranch in the country.

Fans will not be seeing Costner in the final episodes. He shared a video on Instagram late Thursday officially announcing his exit.

Paramount Network revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount Network today announced that Yellowstone, TV’s #1 show produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, will make its much-anticipated return on Sunday, November 10th at 8pm ET/PT. As previously announced, the megahit series is currently filming in Montana. Internationally, Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10th, the U.K. on November 11th and in Latin America, Brazil and France at a later date. Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar(R)-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The trailer for the final episodes of Yellowstone is below. A spin-off is planned for 2025.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount Network series? Will you be sad to see it end?