Batman: Caped Crusader: Prime Video Reveals Casting New Animated Series

Batman: Caped Crusader has its cast. The new animated series, headed to Prime Video, will feature Hamish Linklater as the DC superhero, per Deadline. The series, from J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm, will premiere on August 1st.

The cast also features Christina Ricci as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel, and Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Minnie Driver and Mckenna Grace also round out the cast.

In this series, originally ordered by Max, the bad outnumber the good in Gotham City. Prime Video ordered two seasons of the animated series in March 2023 after Max canceled its plans.

Prime Video revealed more about the characters as they will be seen in Batman: Caped Crusader in a press release.

“BATMAN – A cold, remorseless avenger of evil, seemingly more machine than man. Forged in the fire of tragedy, every fiber of his being is dedicated to the eradication of crime.

BRUCE WAYNE – To the public at large, Bruce Wayne is a shallow dilettante, apparently wasting his parents’ vast fortune on frivolous pursuits and hedonistic pleasures. In fact, he’s an elaborate facade, carefully constructed to divert attention from his activities as Batman.

SELINA KYLE / “CATWOMAN” – Selena Kyle is a blithe and pampered heiress whose family lost their fortune after her father was imprisoned for embezzlement. Despite having the silver spoon yanked from her mouth, Selina refuses to quit living in the lap of luxury and becomes Catwoman as a “fun” way to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

DR. HARLEEN QUINZEL / “HARLEY QUINN” – Despite a personable and bubbly demeanor, Dr. Harleen Quinzel is a brilliant psychiatrist who treats some of Gotham’s elite. However, as Harley Quinn, she is a different person, entirely. A creepy, quiet, calculating menace who secretly dispenses her twisted justice to the truly despicable among her elite clientele.

COMMISSIONER JIM GORDON – Former beat cop close to retirement, Gordon was hired to play along with the corrupt system and run out the clock till he can draw a pension. But they’ve sorely underestimated Jim Gordon. His unassailable character brings him into conflict with dirty cops and crooked politicians, alike. Not to mention, he has to reckon with a deranged vigilante beating up Gotham’s criminals.

CLAYFACE – Thanks to his “unique” facial features, screen actor Basil Karlo has been forever typecast as a B-movie heavy. Frustrated by the limitations his appearance put on both his career and personal life (he fell hopelessly in love with his co-star), Karlo turned to an experimental serum that promised to change his face. However, not only does this serum ultimately disfigure his face, but it ruptures the last of his sanity — creating the tragic, vengeance seeking villain, Clayface.”

A teaser for the new animated series is below.

The names behind the heroes and villains of Batman: Caped Crusader, premiering August 1 pic.twitter.com/pJ5ta1o7nI — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2024

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new DC superhero series on Prime Video later this summer?