The Terminal List: Prime Video Reveals Title for Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch Prequel Series

The Terminal List prequel series has a title. Prime Video has revealed that the prequel series will be titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Both series are inspired by the novels by James Carr.

In this prequel, viewers will see Chris Pratt return as James Reece. The series follows the early days of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards. Jared Shaw will also appear in the prequel.

From the Producers of #TheTerminalList and NYT Bestselling author @JackCarrUSA-introducing THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF, a prequel series featuring Ben Edwards and James Reece. Production begins early this year. pic.twitter.com/i5lbMaVWXn — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) January 18, 2024

Deadline revealed the following about the upcoming Prime Video series:

“Co-created by The Terminal List author Jack Carr and Season 1 creator-showrunner David DiGilio, the prequel, greenlighted last February, is an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.”

Production on the prequel will begin early this year. The Terminal List was renewed for a second season in February 2023 with the series releasing on the streaming service in July 2022.

Premiere dates for The Terminal List and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Terminal List? Are you excited to see the prequel series?