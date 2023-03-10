Batman: Caped Crusader: Amazon Orders Two Seasons of Cancelled Animated Series

Batman: Caped Crusader is now headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered two seasons of the animated series, per Deadline. Other online outlets, including Netflix, Apple, and Hulu, considered picking up the show.

The series was initially set for HBO Max, but that streaming service cancelled the series plans as part of cost-cutting efforts following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The show’s move to Prime Video is part of the company’s strategy to monetize content by selling it to outside outlets.

Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series), J.J. Abrams (Duster), and Matt Reeves (The Batman movie) are behind the series, which will harken back to Timm’s iconic series. Comic book writer Ed Brubaker is among the creative team and serves as Timm’s right-hand man on the 10-episode first season. This marks a reunion of Abrams and Reeves, who previously worked together on Felicity.

A premiere date for Batman: Caped Crusader will be announced later.

