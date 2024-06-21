Blue Bloods: Cast and Crew Wrap Filming of Cancelled CBS Police Drama Series

That is a wrap on Blue Bloods! The cast and crew wrapped filming on the long-running CBS drama on Thursday.

While members of the cast and fans fought to keep the show on the air, the series will wrap in December with the end of season 14. However, CBS has teased that it could see the Blue Bloods “brand extended” later. Does this mean a spin-off is in development? Fans will need to wait and see.

The series, which stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray, follows a family of Law enforcement officers in New York City.

Several members of the cast took to Instagram on Thursday to share their feelings about wrapping production on the CBS series. Check out their posts below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS drama? Will you be sad to see it end? Are you hoping CBS revisits the franchise with a new spin-off?