Blue Bloods: Paramount Co-CEO Teases “New Brand Extension” for Cancelled CBS Police Drama

The world seen in Blue Bloods may not end after all. CBS police drama will end this fall with the final eight episodes of season 14, but there could be more story to tell.

The series, which stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray, follows a family of law enforcement officers. Both the cast and fans expressed the desire to keep the series going, but that is not in the cards.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach spoke in May about the future of Blue Bloods and made it clear that the series will end in December.

However, Paramount Global’s co-CEO, Brian Robbins, is now giving fans hope. Per Deadline, he spoke at Paramount Global’s shareholder meeting on Tuesday, and he teased that Blue Bloods is one of the franchises they want to build upon. He said, “We are building tomorrow’s billion-dollar brands right now,” he added. In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods, and CBS’ hit Fire Country shows huge promise.”

It isn’t clear what he means, but could a spin-off of Blue Bloods keep the series alive? Fans will have to wait and see.

The return date for season 14 of Blue Bloods will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Blue Bloods? Would you watch a spin-off series?