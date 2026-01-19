Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV: Season One Ratings

ABC has indicated that Dirty Talk is a three-episode limited series so, we know the show won’t be cancelled or renewed for a second season. Still, if the ratings are good enough, could this inspire ABC News to make additional series about additional show genres? Stay tuned.

A documentary series, the Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV show is produced by ABC News. How did daytime television transform from an earnest community forum into a full-blown spectacle of provocative topics and salacious guests that impacted American culture? The program examines the rise, fall, and lasting impact of a sensational era in television talk show history. By exploring the psychological forces that shaped the talk TV genre, the series reveals how these shows transformed from trusted confessional spaces into lightning rods of controversy, leaving a lasting impact on culture, media and the people caught in the chaos. Taking part are hosts Maury Povich, Sally Jessy Raphael, Montel Williams, Leeza Gibbons, John Henson, and Steve Wilkos, as well as Garth Ancier, Burt Dubrow, Marty Berman, Dr. Pamela Rutledge, and Ross Benes.

