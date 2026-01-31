Sugar: Season Two Premiere Date and Photos Released for Apple TV Detective Series

Sugar has its return date set. Apple TV released several first-look photos to announce the June premiere date. The series was renewed in October 2024.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, Apple TV unveiled a first look at the anticipated season two return of “Sugar,” the acclaimed neo-noir detective drama starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell. The eight-episode second season of “Sugar” will make its global return on Friday, June 19 on Apple TV with one episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 7. “Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Season two ushers in the return of Los Angeles’ iconic private detective and film connoisseur, John Sugar. Emmy Award nominee Colin Farrell returns for a new case, tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer as his search for his beloved missing sister continues. As the investigation expands into a citywide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question — how far will he go to do what’s right? In addition to Farrell, the second season of “Sugar” introduces a brand-new cast, including Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle and special guest star Shea Whigham. Season two of “Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films under Kinberg’s overall deal with Apple TV. Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich. Hailed as “one of the best neo-noir thrillers in years” with “one of the greatest plot twists in recent TV history,” the complete first season of “Sugar” is now streaming globally on Apple TV.”

More photos for Sugar season two are below.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this Apple TV series this summer?