It’s Florida, Man: Season Three Renewal Announced for HBO Anthology Comedy Series

It’s Florida, Man will return for a third season. HBO has renewed the comedy anthology series, which ended its second season earlier this month. The series shows events in Florida as told by the people who lived through them.

HBO shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“The HBO Original late-night comedy series IT’S FLORIDA, MAN. has been renewed for a third season. The first two seasons are available to stream on HBO Max. From Rough House Pictures (HBO’s “Eastbound & Down” and “The Righteous Gemstones”), this outrageous late-night comedy series brings to life unbelievable ripped-from-the-headlines tales of the Sunshine State – straight from the people who live there. Featuring candid accounts from everyday Floridians playfully recreated by a rotating cast of actors and comedians, this hilarious and irreverent series sheds light on the viral, wacky, and weird. With equal parts humor and heart, IT’S FLORIDA, MAN. is a love letter to the beaches, backwaters, and basements of a misunderstood yet magical state.”

The executive producer of the series, Danny McBride, said the following about the series’ renewal:

“Every time we think the stories can’t get any wilder, Florida proves us wrong. We’re grateful HBO keeps letting us shine a spotlight on the beautiful madness, and we can’t wait to dive back in and celebrate the weird, wonderful spirit of the state.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

