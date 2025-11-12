Dune: Prophecy: Season Two Production Begins as HBO Announces New Cast Members

Dune: Prophecy is set for a season two return, and production has begun on those new episodes. HBO has announced new cast members joining the series for its second season.

Indira Varma, Ashley Walters, and Tom Hollander are joining Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea in the series, which is set 10,000 years before the time seen in the Dune films.

HBO shared the following about the series’ return:

Production has commenced on the eight-episode second season of HBO Original drama series DUNE: PROPHECY, from showrunner Alison Schapker. Filming is taking place in Hungary, Jordan, and Spain. Season one received four Emmy(R) nominations this year. Season 1 logline: From the expansive universe of “Dune,” created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled order that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Newly announced cast:

Indira Varma (“Coldwater,” “The Night Manager,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”)

Ashley Walters (“Top Boy,” “Adolescence,” “Bullet Boy”)

Tom Hollander (HBO’s “The White Lotus,” “The Night Manager,” “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

