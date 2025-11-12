Tell Me Lies: Season Three Premiere Date and Photos Released for Hulu Drama Series

Tell Me Lies has its return date set. Hulu announced a January premiere date for the drama series, accompanied by the release of several first-look photos. The series was renewed in December 2024.

Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, and Costa D’Angelo star in the series, which follows the toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White).

Hulu shared the following about season three:

“Tell Me Lies Season 3 follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they’ve rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College. While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

The series returns on January 13th. More photos from season three are below.

What do you think? Will you watch season three of Tell Me Lies on Hulu?