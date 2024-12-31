Tell Me Lies: Season Three Renewal; Hulu Series Renewed Following Second Season Cliffhanger

Tell Me Lies will return for a third season. Hulu has renewed the drama series just two months after the second season ended with a cliffhanger.

The renewal comes with a new contract for series creator Meaghan Oppenheimer. According to Deadline, she has signed a multi-year deal with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, and Tom Ellis star in the Tell Me Lies series, which follows a couple (Van Patten and White) involved in a toxic relationship as well as their friend group. The show’s story is adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.

Oppenheimer said the following about the renewal:

“Eric, Karey, Carolyn, Jane and their teams have been incredible partners on Tell Me Lies. From the beginning they’ve been kind, collaborative, and most importantly, allowed me to take risks as a storyteller. I am beyond grateful for 20th’s belief in me and very excited to create more things together.”

Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, also spoke about the series:

“Meaghan has shepherded Tell Me Lies for two intensely addictive seasons that fueled an incredible wave of obsessive fan and social conversation. We are thrilled to have her officially in the studio fold and at the helm of another dramatic season.”

The premiere date for season three of Tell Me Lies will be announced later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tell Me Lies (@tellmelieshulu)

What do you think? Have you watched this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season three when it debuts?