The Lowdown: Season Two Renewal Announced for Western-Noir Series on FX

The Lowdown will return for another season. FX has renewed the series for season two. Season one premiered on the cable network in September.

Ethan Hawke stars in the series created by Sterlin Harjo, which follows a citizen journalist. Production on season two will start this spring.

FX shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“The pain of anticipation was temporary… and now it ain’t! FX’s The Lowdown, the acclaimed drama from Sterlin Harjo starring Ethan Hawke, has been renewed for a second season on FX and Hulu. The first season of The Lowdown, which follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist and self-proclaimed “truthstorian” Lee Raybon premiered earlier this year and has been hailed as one of the best television series of 2025. Production on season 2 will begin in Tulsa this spring. The Lowdown will be recognized at this week’s AFI Awards as one of the 10 most outstanding television programs of 2025 and is among the year’s most acclaimed series, with the BBC declaring it the #1 Best Show of the Year. The first season also earned a spot among on more than 30 critics’ “Top 10 Shows of 2025” lists, including The A.V. Club, Consequence, Den of Geek, The Hollywood Reporter, Indiewire, Mashable, The New York Times, The Playlist, The Ringer, RogerEbert.com, Salon, Slant Magazine, Slate, TIME, TVGuide.com, Variety, Vulture, The Washington Post and What’s Alan Watching. The Lowdown is created by Sterlin Harjo, who executive produces with Garrett Basch, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke and Duffy Boudreau. The Lowdown is produced by FX Productions with all episodes currently available to stream on Hulu. FX’s The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. In season one, the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg, and Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that. The first season also starred Keith David and featured guest stars Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage and the late, great Graham Greene.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this FX series? Will you watch season two?