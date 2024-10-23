What We Do in the Shadows: Season Six Ratings + Viewer Votes

We don’t have to wonder if What We Do in the Shadows will be cancelled this time. It’s already been announced that season six is the end for this FX show, and there won’t be a seventh year. Could the characters return someday? Stay tuned.

A horror-comedy mockumentary series, the What We Do in the Shadows TV show stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal, and Alyssa Limperis. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV series follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Schaal). In season six, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin, and Guillermo enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron, and conjure a demon. They do this while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of What We Do in the Shadows on FX averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 275,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

What We Do in the Shadows is ending, so there won’t be a seventh season. Could the characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

