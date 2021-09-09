American Crime Story: Season Four? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is there more to learn about this decades-old scandal? Has the American Crime Story TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Crime Story, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel, American Crime Story dramatizes a notable event in United States history in a self-contained season. Subtitled Impeachment, season three stars Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Judith Light, Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Margo Martindale, Billy Eichner, Cobie Smulders, Edie Falco, Taran Killam, Colin Hanks, Mira Sorvino, Elizabeth Reaser, and Anthony Green. The story is based on the book titled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin which revolves around the President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal of the late 1990s and the ensuing impeachment of Clinton. The series tells the story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events — Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Ashford).



Season Three Ratings

The third season of American Crime Story averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 916,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two (which aired in 2018), that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Crime Story stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

American Crime Story has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if FX will cancel American Crime Story right now. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season and will likely revolve around the iconic Studio 54 in New York City. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Crime Story cancellation or renewal news.



American Crime Story Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow American Crime Story‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the American Crime Story TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if FX had cancelled this TV series, instead?