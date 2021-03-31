Supergirl: Season Six Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Supergirl being cancelled by The CW this time around since it’s already been announced that season six is the end. Will the ratings rise as this superhero series gets closer to the end? Could Supergirl be revived for season seven at some point in the future? Stay tuned.

The Supergirl TV show stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, and Katie McGrath. Based on the DC Comics character, the series centers on Kara Zor-El (Benoist), the cousin of Kal-El, i.e. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). To remain safe from Krypton’s destruction, Kara grew up on Earth as a human named Kara Danvers. For years, she kept her powers a secret. Now, as an adult, she works at CatCo Worldwide Media and also for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats as costumed crusader Supergirl. She’s joined in this pursuit of justice by her sister, Alex (Leigh), her mentor, Martian Manhunter (Harewood) and her friends Brainiac-5 (Rath), Dreamer (Maines), Kelly Olsen (Tesfai), and Lena Luthor (McGrath). In the sixth and final season, Supergirl is thrust into the greatest challenge of her life — forced to confront her own mortality, and the prospect of losing all hope. As her friends rally to help her in this difficult fight, a new villain arrives in National City and tests her resolve.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of Supergirl on The CW averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 837,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

