American Crime Story: Season Three Ratings (Impeachment)

There’s no need to wonder if American Crime Story will be cancelled just yet. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season on FX. The show’s second season, which aired in 2018, performed very well for the cable channel. How well will season three do in the ratings? Stay tuned.

A true-crime drama series, American Crime Story dramatizes a notable event in United States history in a self-contained season. Subtitled Impeachment, season three stars Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Judith Light, Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Margo Martindale, Billy Eichner, Cobie Smulders, Edie Falco, Taran Killam, Colin Hanks, Mira Sorvino, Elizabeth Reaser, and Anthony Green. The story is based on the book titled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin which revolves around the President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal of the late 1990s and the ensuing impeachment of Clinton. The series tells the story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events — Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Ashford).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of American Crime Story on FX averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.22 million viewers.

