Sweet Magnolias: Season Five Premiere Date & First Photo Released for Netflix Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Sweet Magnolias TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2026 Netflix, Inc.

Sweet Magnolias has its return date. Netflix announced a June release date for season five of the drama series and released the first photo for the season.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Chris Medlin, Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn, and Dion Johnstone star in the series inspired by the Sherryl Woods novels.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC and beyond.”

The series returns on June 11th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season five?


