The Pitt: Season Three; HBO Max Medical Drama Renewed Ahead of Season Two Premiere

The Pitt Returns later tonight with its second season premiere, and viewers don’t have to worry about the future of the series. HBO Max has renewed the series for a third season. The renewal news was announced at the Los Angeles premiere of the series last night.

Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi star in the series, which follows the staff of an emergency room at a Pittsburgh hospital over a 15-hour shift.

HBO Max shared the following about the series:

“THE PITT is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

The series returns tonight at 9 pm EST.

