Abbott Elementary: Season Five Ratings + Viewer Votes

In the 2024-25 TV season, Abbott Elementary saw a significant decline in its ratings. While the comedy still performed well, the traditional ratings weren’t as strong. Could this be the beginning of the end or, with so few comedies on the ABC schedule, is this series sure to return for 2026-27? Will Abbott Elementary be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A workplace mockumentary series, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars creator Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. Luke Tennie recurs. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) navigating the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, Willard R. Abbott Public School staff is determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The teachers include Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), Jacob Hill (Perfetti), and Barbara Howard (Ralph). Ava Coleman (James) is the school’s inept principal, and Mr. Johnson (Davis) is the eccentric janitor.



Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Abbott Elementary on ABC averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.47 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 2, 2025, Abbott Elementary has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

