Abbott Elementary: Season Four — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A workplace mockumentary series airing on the ABC television network, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars series creator Quinta Brunson, as well as Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, the staff at Willard R. Abbott Public School is determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The teachers include Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), Jacob Hill (Perfetti), and Barbara Howard (Ralph). Ava Coleman (James) is the school’s inept principal, and Mr. Johnson (Davis) is the eccentric janitor.



The third season of Abbott Elementary averages a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.81 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 14% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Abbott Elementary stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of February 9, 2024, Abbott Elementary has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Abbott Elementary for season four? This show has been a big hit with viewers and critics alike. It’s also won numerous awards, a rarity for network shows nowadays. I have no doubt this comedy will be renewed for a fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Abbott Elementary cancellation or renewal news.



