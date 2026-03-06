Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season Nine to End MTV Reality Series & Franchise

The Jersey Shore franchise is coming to an end. MTV has announced the cancellation of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The reality series will end with season nine. This will end the franchise on the network completely. The final season will arrive in May.

Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino star in the reality series.

MTV shared the following about its ninth season:

“MTV today announced the premiere date for JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION, which will conclude its monumental run with the final 18 episodes premiering Thursday, May 7 at 8pm ET/PT. This farewell season marks the culmination of a franchise that entertained millions with major life milestones, laugh-out-loud chaos, and the unfiltered chemistry that defined an era of reality television. The “Shore” family is going bigger than ever, celebrating the moments that made this franchise a cultural phenomenon. The all-new season is packed with fist-pump-worthy milestones and unforgettable moments, from pregnancies and baby showers to bachelorette parties, gender reveals, ab reveals, births, birthdays, weddings, and more. The series will air across MTV globally.

Since 2009, JERSEY SHORE has grown from an instantly buzzed‑about series into a pop‑culture phenomenon, cementing itself as one of television’s most iconic reality franchises. Across close to 300 episodes plus additional spinoffs, fans have grown up alongside the beloved cast, experiencing the highs, lows, and everything in between. Now, in a full‑circle final chapter, the roommates take viewers on one last unforgettable ride. Key highlights of the final season include:

Angelina embarks on a full emotional roller coaster, packed with extreme highs, devastating lows and nonstop twists that only Angelina can deliver

Deena shines as PTA president and goes big on giving back wherever she can, organizing charity events and supporting her friends.

DJ Pauly D continues to grow his empire, launching his own record label, while his relationship with girlfriend Nikki continues to blossom.

Jenni “JWOWW” embraces her 40th birthday as she steps into full director mode, directing her second movie. JWOWW returns putting the wow in JWOWW dropping truth bombs and stirring up conversations no one else will touch.

Mike “The Situation” brings his abs out of retirement as he focuses on his fitness journey, celebrates a remarkable 10 years sober, and opens a rehab center.

Nicole “Snooki” juggles cheer mom life, friendship and boss‑lady business moves, all while finding time to be the life of the party.

Ronnie is fully back in the mix, joining the roomies on their trips and opening up to them about his struggles as he looks to work through them.

Sammi “Sweetheart” packs a lifetime of milestones into just eight months – pregnancy, childbirth and a wedding.

Vinny takes his standup career to the next level as he is selling out shows and taking his set on tour, organizing and hosting a celebratory Roast for the family, all while being very single.

For longtime fans, the final episodes offer both nostalgia and new memories – a tribute to the friendships, inside jokes, iconic moments, and cultural imprint that only the “Shore” can deliver.”