Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Season Two of MTV Docuseries Coming Next Month

Get ready for more from the Teen Mom franchise. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns with its second season in January. This marks the sixteenth year of the MTV franchise.

The season will follow Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Davis, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Maci McKinney, and Mackenzie McKee as they deal with their teen children.

MTV shared the following about the series’ return:

“The season centers full circle moments and important milestones as Leah, Maci and Amber find themselves parenting children who are now the same age as they were when the show first began, while Catelynn, who made the tough decision to place her daughter with adoptive parents, grapples with the emotional pain of the choice as that relationship changes. From driving lessons and college planning to safe sex conversations and managing relationships, the moms are stepping into uncharted territory, taking stock of their journeys and reflecting on how quickly time has passed. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Mackenzie are hoping to expand their families with more children while Bri takes steps to prevent future pregnancies. Jade takes a stand with her family and Ashley works on mending fences and closing painful chapters as she welcomes a fresh year.”

The trailer for season two of the MTV reality series is below. The series returns on January 30th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Teen Mom? Do you plan to revisit this reality series’s original cast in season two?