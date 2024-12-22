Revival: Eight Cast in New Syfy Show based on Image Comics Series

Revival has added eight more to its cast in recurring roles. Gia Sandhu, Katherine King So, Maia Jae Bastidas, Nathan Dales, Mark Little, Glen Gould, Lara Jean Chorostecki, and Conrad Coates have joined the previously cast series regulars Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliot, and Andy McQueen. Filming on the series has just wrapped.

Based on Tim Seeley and Mike Norton’s Image comic book series, the SyFy series will follow what happens when the dead come back to life in a small Wisconsin town.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Sandhu plays Nithiya Weimar, a seasoned psychologist fighting Stage 4 cancer. King So portrays May Tao, a local journalist with a healthy distrust of the Wausau Police who harbors big secrets of her own. Bastidas is Kay, Em’s opinionated college roommate with a penchant for getting high and getting into trouble. Dales plays Deputy McCray, the obnoxious, abrasive head of the local Drug Task Force. Little portrays Deputy Brent, Dana’s closest confidant on the force. Quirky, sweet hearted and the lead bowler of the Pinsconsin Pride. Gould is Deputy JP Brissett, second in command under Wayne Cypress, a sheriff’s deputy who is one of the few that can keep a level head within the chaos following Revival Day. Chorostecki plays Patty Cypress, deceased mother of Em and Dana and the late wife of Wayne Cypress. The glue that held the Cypress family together. Coates is Mayor Dillisch, Wausau’s Mayor who despite his best efforts is thrown into the center of the Revival Day mystery and is constantly at odds with the Sheriff.”

The premiere date for Revival will be announced later.

Syfy’s ‘Revival’ Series Based On Comics Adds 8 To Cast https://t.co/xlyiw6yiM5 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) December 20, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this comic book series? Will you watch the show when it arrives on SyFy?