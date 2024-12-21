Virgin River: Season Six; Actor Departs as Netflix Series Regular

Virgin River is losing a series regular. At the end of the season six finale, it looked like fans were saying goodbye to Dr. Cameron Hayek, played by Mark Ghanimé.

He joined the series as a regular at the start of season four, and during that time he tried to break up Mel and Jack before starting a May-December romance with Muriel. At the end of season five, he reconnected with his ex-fiancée and returned to San Diego. He was only seen twice during season six.

According to Deadline, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith said the following about his departure from Virgin River:

“Cameron will always be part of our world, and I would love to see his character come back again. He unfortunately won’t be a series regular in Season 7, but I love Mark, and I love the character, so when opportunity presents itself, I’d love to have him back.”

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure star in the romantic drama based on the novels by Robyn Carr. Set in the small town of Virgin River, the series follows the town’s residents with a focus on midwife and nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Breckenridge), who moved to the town after the death of her husband.

Netflix has already renewed the series for a seventh season. The premiere date for that season will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix drama? Are you sad about this departure?