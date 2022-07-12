Chad & JT Go Deep: Netflix Sets Premiere for New Prankster Comedy Series

Chad & JT Go Deep is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has set a premiere date for the new prankster comedy series starring Tom Allen and John Parr. The pair previously went viral for crashing a council meeting and they run the Chad Goes Deep podcast. The show marks their first major television project.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the new series:

“Stoke Lords, Chad Kroeger and JT Parr, take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. But when one of their causes accidentally leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture.”

Allen and Parr said the following about the upcoming series, per Deadline:

“We are so stoked to be bringing the stoke to a global audience and so grateful to the stoke lords, Netflix and Abso Lutely, for helping us boost the stoke.”

Episodes of the show will find them fighting to protect our country’s boarders (as in skateboarders), advocating for public perineum sunning, and marching for small dongs.

Chad & JT Go Deep will arrive on August 23rd.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Chad & JT Go Deep on Netflix?