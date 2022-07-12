The Resident: Season Six; Andrew McCarthy Promoted to FOX Series Regular for 2022-23

The Resident is returning to FOX this fall, and fans will see more of Andrew McCarthy on the series. He joined as Cade’s father after her shooting at the end of season five, and he will be a series regular for season six.

Deadline revealed the following about McCarthy’s expanded role in the FOX medical drama:

“He will reprise the role of Dr. Ian Sullivan, a nationally renowned pediatric surgeon and new hire at Chastain. His groundbreaking surgeries rescue the most vulnerable patients and make him key to the hospital’s financial stability. But as Ian’s demons emerge, both his daughter, Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) and our doctors face a dilemma. Where do you draw the line with a doctor whose own life is spiraling dangerously out of control, even as the keeps saving lives?”

Starring Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Anuja Joshi, Jessica Lucas, and Miles Fowler, the series follows the lives of the staff of fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The Resident returns to FOX on September 20th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of McCarthy on The Resident?