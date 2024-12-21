The Thundermans: Undercover: Nickelodeon Unveils Sequel Series’ Photos, Trailer and Premiere Date

The Thundermans are returning to Nickelodeon with a new series. The cable network announced a January premiere date and shared the first photos and trailer for the sequel series, The Thundermans: Undercover.

Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, and Maya Le Clark star in the new series, which follows Phoebe and Max as they are sent to the beachside town on an undercover mission. They take Chloe to complete her training, and the trio ends up defending Secret Shores while keeping their superhero identities secret.

Daran Norris, Dana Snyder, Kinley Cunningham, and Nathan Broxton also appear in the new series.

The Thundermans: Undercover premieres on January 22nd. The trailer and photos for the new series are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Thundermans? Will you watch the spin-off?