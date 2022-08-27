Danger Force: Season Three Renewal Set for Nickelodeon Live-Action Superhero Series

Danger Force is not going anywhere. The live-action superhero series has been renewed for a third season by Nickelodeon. Starring Cooper Barnes, Michael D. Cohen, Havan Flores, Terrence Little, Dana Heath, and Luca Luhan, the series follows the students of Swellview Academy for the Gifted. The students are superheroes in training.

Production is now happening in Burbank, CA, per Deadline. The season will pick up following the events of season two. The following was revealed about the plot of season three:

“Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath), and Bose (Luca Luhan) are forced back into their regular lives and out of Danger Force after their mothers discover their superhero secret.”

A premiere date for season three of Danger Force will be announced by Nickelodeon at a later date.

